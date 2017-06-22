Louth business lends space to help rescue dogs

A Louth business has given up their work space to help out some of the town’s four-legged friends for vital training exercises.

Moncaster Wire Products Ltd recently let the Louth Search & Rescue Dog Team loose in their warehouse.

Dave Eales and Woody.

Thanks to the support from this local business, the trainer and their dogs were to use the space for a number of search and rescue exercises, to help the dogs get vital practice in - ready for they are needed for real-life situations.

Louth Search & Rescue Dogs was formed to provide a free, voluntary, passive searching service to the community of Lincolnshire, to back up the Police when searching for missing persons.

Gemma Richardson of Moncaster Wire Products Ltd told the Leader: “We decided to help out the Louth Search & Rescue Dog Team with their training as the work they do is invaluable in helping so many people in need.

“So training regularly and in different locations is so important to gain the experience they need to qualify as a search and rescue dog.”

Ms Richardson added that the idea originally came from the company’s MD, Mark Swaby who had given the team the opportunity to train outside by lending them the land around his home.”

This exercise was initially set out to be a one-time project, but due to its success, Moncaster Wire Products Ltd said they may now open up the warehouse again for another evening in the near future.

The Louth Search and Rescue Dogs team are always on the look out for new areas in which they can train their dogs in.

They are also interested in taking on new dogs to train and volunteers.

For more information or to volunteer, please visit: http://www.louthsearchdogs.org.uk.

Or you can find out further details by emailing them via: enquiries@louthsearchdogs.org.uk.