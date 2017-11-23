Louth businessman receives OBE from Prince William

Richard Lake - the owner and chief executive of Eastern Airways and Humberside Airport - received his Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal from Prince William earlier this week.

Mr Lake, from Hallington near Louth, was granted the honour - for services to aviation - in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June this year.

At the time, Mr Lake said he was ‘humbled’ to have been awarded the honour.

