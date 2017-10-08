Louth businessman Shaun braves the shave for Macmillan and raises £244

The store manager of the Louth branch CEF (City Electrical Factors) volunteered to brave the shave last week to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

All of the branches in the company held a national Macmillan day on Wednesday last week (September 27).

“I was the only one in the company to undergo a headshave on the day,” Shaun said.

“It’s a very good cause and this was my way of doing a small part to raise some money.”

Shaun added that despite him now probably getting a bit cold from the lack of hair, he was really glad he did it.

A raffle and cake sale was also held on the day.

Salon Carina hairdressers in Louth did Shaun’s shave and offered their services free of charge.

In total £244,81 was raised on the day.

CEF would like to say a very big thank you for all the generous donations received from both customers and friends during the fundraising day.