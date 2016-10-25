Louth butchers and bakers celebrate Poacher Award results

Butchers and bakers in the Louth area have been celebrating this week after the biennial Poacher Competition results were announced.

The competition, which is organised by Lincolnshire County Foods, is one of the most prestigious regional food events, celebrating Lincolnshire’s status as one of Britain’s most important food-producing areas.

Louth businesses were among some of the top prize winners at the competition, held on October 13, with Trevor Fairburn Butchers, Meridian Meats and Pocklington’s Bakery all coming away with a wealth of awards.

Trevor Fairburn Butchers won gold awards for their Lincolnshire sausage, speciality sausage, haslet, smoked bacon (short back) and dry cure bacon (short back).

Trevor Fairburn Butchers also received nine silver and three bronze awards.

Meridian Meats received seven silver awards – including one for their stuffed chine and two for their Lincolnshire sausages – in addition to six bronze awards.

Pocklington’s Bakery won three gold awards for three varieties of Plumbreads, plus four silver awards and three bronze awards.

Chris Pocklington, owner of Pocklington’s, said: “Long established family business Pocklington’s Bakery received eight awards in total at the biennial Lincolnshire Poacher Competition.

“Our Lincolnshire Plumbread again received three gold awards, with other awards received for our pork pie, sausage rolls, and new cranberry sausage rolls.”