Louth Canal wind farm planning appeal is dismissed

Long-running plans for a wind farm between Fulstow and North Thoresby appear to be dead in the water after an appeal was dismissed by the Secretary of State last week.

The plans would have seen seven wind turbines - each up to 115 metres tall from ground to blade tip - built on land to the west of Louth Canal, north of Fulstow, and south of Fen Lane in North Thoresby.

The plans were first submitted by Energiekontor UK in summer 2014, and have attracted countless objections from neighbours and residents in surrounding villages. East Lindsey District Council chose not to grant permission to the scheme in early 2015.

The applicant appealed against this decision, and - after a public inquiry in January 2016 - the Secretary of State determined last week that the appeal should be dismissed.

East Lindsey District Council announced the news on their Facebook page, saying: “The Secretary of State has dismissed a planning appeal for a wind farm at Louth Canal following a hearing in January 2016.

“The application and appeal was brought by Energiekontor UK and was for seven turbines.

“The appeal was dismissed because the harm to the character and appearance of the landscape, the adverse visual impacts, the harm to the nationally-listed Thoresby Warehouse, and the harm to other heritage assets significantly and demonstrably outweighed the public benefits of providing renewable energy on this site.”

The news will be welcomed by hundreds of residents, and the Marsh Windfarm Action Group which campaigns throughout the district.