Louth Cattle Market: public meeting tonight

A public meeting on the future of Louth’s Cattle Market will take place tonight (Wednesday, August 9).

The meeting will take place at Louth Town Hall from 6.30pm, and will allow members of the public to find out more about the proposals for the future of the controversial site - and have their say on the matter.

As reported previously, East Lindsey District Council is considering three options for the future of the cattle market in Louth: either to replace it and sell the current site for a retail-led development, or sell the current site without building a replacement, or to withdraw from the sale process and retain the current site, and carry out refurbishments.

Go along to Louth Town Hall in Eastgate tonight, and make your voice heard.

To find out more or to take part in the consultation, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/livestockmarket.

Alternatively, to pick up a hard copy of the consultation documents, visit your local Community Access Point or any Magna Vitae leisure centre.