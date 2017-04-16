Louth chef shares his recipe for delicious tennis ball pistachio macarons

Our resident Louth chef, Steven Bennett is back with one of his delicious recipes for you try.

This time, Steven - who runs The Comfy Duck at The Oaklands Hotel in Laceby is giving you, our readers his yummy recipe for Tennis Ball Pistachio Macarons.

Louth chef Steven Bennett.

The months that follow are very busy for Steven and his team as they get set to head over to the Lincolnshire Show, where they are hosting their very first pop-up restaurant with The Comfy Duck.

“Over the two days, we’ll be showcasing our Gin and Prosecco Bar, featuring Louth’s very own Pin Gin, Belvoir Presse’s and Cordial’s and Villa Sandi Prosecco,” Steven explained.

“Alongside the drinks, we’ll also offering our delicious brunch and afternoon tea menu.”

Steven added: “This very dessert that I am sharing with you features on our Lincolnshire Show-inspired afternoon tea menu.

“These individually served desserts, are the perfect showstopper for any summer picnic or party, and super easy to recreate at home.”

For more information on their presence at the Lincolnshire Show or to book in for one of their afternoon teas, please email: info@thecomfyduck.co.uk.

Tennis Ball Pistachio Macrons - Ingredients: 3 egg whites, 50g caster sugar, 200g icing sugar, 110g ground almonds and 1-2 drops green food colouring.

Instructions: Pre-heat oven to140ºc Line a baking tray with grease proof paper of a silicone non-stick baking mat.

For an even set ofmacaron’s, use a ready made template tray, or mark on the back of your grease proof paper equal circles to guide you when piping.

In a mixer, whisk the egg whites until foamy. Beat in the caster sugar and continue to whisk until the egg whites are glossy and hold soft peaks.

In a separate bowl, sift 2-3 times the ground almonds and icing sugar, to ensure any lumps are removed.

Carefully fold in the almond flour and icing sugar along with 1-2 drop green food colouring into the egg white mixture until combined.

Carefully spoon the mixture into a large piping bag with a size 10 nozzle, before piping small 4cm rounds, leaving space between each one.

Carefully tap each tray of macaron shells to remove and air bubbles and allow them to spread fully.

Leave uncovered for 1 hour and allow to rest, until they’ve formed a skin on each shell.

Bake in the oven for around 10 minutes until set. Leave to one side to cool down.

How to make the Pistachio filling - Ingredients: 50g ground pistachios, 200g good quality white chocolate, chopped of finely grated and 150g double cream.

Instructions: Place the cream and ground pistachios in a small saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring regularly.

Once reaching a simmer, remover from the heat, cover pan with cling slim and peace torest.

Place the chocolate in a bain marie and melt slowly over a medium heat, stirring continuously until melted.

Place the chocolate in a mixing bowl, and gradually pout in the cream and pistachios, gently stirring to create a glossy finish.

Allow the ganache to come to room temperature before covering with cling film and placing in the fridge to set.

Once slightly set, spoon into a piping bag with a 1cm nozzle, or end snipped off.

Peel the cooled macarons from their baking sheet, pairing together to match in sizes, before piping in a small amount of the ganache and sticking together.

To turn these little green bites into tennis balls, take some royal icing, and pip on lines to mimic a tennis ball.

Tip: Separate your egg whites 1-2 days before making macarons, cover with clingfilm and leave atroom temperature.

This allows the egg whites to age and dry, drawing out any excess moisture and therefore stopping the macarons from cracking.