Louth children ‘sign and sing’ for the deaf

Children at Kidgate Primary Academy have joined other pupils across the county by ‘signing and singing’ this week to support vulnerable deaf children and adults.

The youngsters are taking part in ‘sign2sing’, a sign language event organized by the charity SignHealth.

The charity’s aim is to improve the health, wellbeing and life chances of deaf people across the UK.

The children have been learning the words and British Sign Language signs to a song called ‘Together’ which was specially written for the event.

They will perform the song this week and raise money for the charity.

Kidgate is one of only five schools in Lincolnshire to take part in the flagship fundraising project.

Susie Norbury, SignHealth’s Director of Fundraising, said: “Learning a few words and signs in sign language is easy to do and great fun. The more that children learn to sign, the more included and less isolated deaf children will be.

“The money this event raises is vital, so we can continue to give deaf children the chance of a healthy life – just like their hearing friends.”

• Find more information about the project at www.sign2sing.org.uk, and see next week’s paper to find out more about Kidgate pupils’ efforts.