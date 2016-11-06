Louth Choral Society’s Autumn concert

Louth Choral Society will present their Autumn concert of three French Masterworks at St James’s Church in Louth on Sunday, November 20, at 7.30pm.

The concert will be conducted by David Parker.

Multi award-winner Ruth Jenkins features as soprano soloist and will be a joy to listen to.

Her awards include the Hildegard Zadek Stiftung in Vienna 2015, Opera Now’s Artist of the Month for February 2014, John Scott Award from the Scottish Opera Endowment Trust, 2012 Kathleen Ferrier Awards, the 2011 Leonard Ingrams Award from Garsington Opera and a Samling Scholar.

Tickets are now available from Eve & Ranshaw in Louth, by telephone on: 01507 463410 or visit: www.louthchoral.co.uk.

Reserved seating is £15 with under 18’s £7, unreserved £10, under 18’s free. Ticket offer of ‘buy 5 and get 6th free’ applies.