Louth Civic Trust AGM takes place tomorrow

Louth Civic Trust’s annual general meeting (AGM) will take place tomorrow (Thursday April 27), and will also feature the annual ‘Pride of Place’ awards.

The meeting will take place at the Conoco Phillips Room above Louth Library in Northgate, and it will begin at 7.30pm.

The evening will feature guest speaker Steve Rodden, from the local conservation builders Rodden & Cooper.

The prestigious ‘Pride of Place’ awards will also be presented to two recipients during the evening.

All members and non-members are welcome to go along to the meeting, and there will be free refreshments available.

• Visit www.louthcivictrust.org for further details.