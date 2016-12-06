Louth councillors plant special tree for Queen’s 90th birthday year

Last Thursday the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard, assisted with the planting of a tree to round up celebrations for the Queen’s 90th birthday year.

The planting of the oak tree, purchased by Louth Town Council’s special project funds, took place in Hubbard’s Hills in a prime position on the edge of the top meadow area.

The tree planting completes the events organised by Louth Town Council in honour of the Queen, which have included holding a well-attended birthday party for residents aged 90 years and over and joining in the national beacon lighting events.

In the photograph above, the Mayor can be seen with the tree alongside Councillor Sue Crew, Councillor David Wing, and Councillor Andrew Leonard - who is also the chairman of Hubbard’s Hills Trust.

