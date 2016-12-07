Louth duo’s clothing brand hits the headlines

A designer children’s clothing brand created by two ladies from Louth has recently hit national headlines, after the son of Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas was spotted wearing the distinctive brand while cheering on his dad in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle.

Two-year-old Teddy Thomas was snapped in an Australian airport while sporting an outfit created by ‘Oh Arthur’ - founded and directed by Emma Murray and Cheryl Ellis from Louth - at the end of last month.

The photographs subsequently appeared on ITV’s This Morning, in addition to national newspapers such as the Daily Mail and The Sun.

Adam Thomas’ son and his fiancée, Caroline Daly, were in Australia ahead of the first live eviction from the reality television show ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’. Ultimately, Adam finished in third place when the show finished on Monday evening (December 4).

The Oh Arthur brand, launched in autumn 2015, manufactures clothing for 0-5 year olds and was accepted as a selling partner by well-known online marketplace, www.notonthehighstreet.com, in April this year.

• Visit the company’s website at www.oharthur.co.uk.