Louth Film Club’s British New Wave Film Festival continues

Billy Liar, John Schlesinger’s celebrated comedy drama of 1963 is the next screening in Louth’s highly popular British New Wave Film Festival - taking place on Monday (September 25).

Tom Courtenay plays Billy Fisher who, in order to escape his humdrum existence, fantasises being the ruler and military hero in an imagined country called

Ambrosia.

Film starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema. Standard cinema prices apply for non-club members and concessions.

For more info, visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.