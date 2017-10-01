Louth Film Festival ends with gritty drama

Louth’s popular film festival focusing on the British New Wave ends with the screening of Lindsay Anderson’s tough drama, This Sporting Life on Monday, October 2 from 7.30pm.

Rugby and angst may not seem like obvious bedfellows but fit well together in the form of Richard Harris and Rachel Roberts.

This film is based on the 1960 novel by David Storey.

Tickets are £4 for film club members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

For more info, visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.