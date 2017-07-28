Louth garden helps give Lincs Cardiac rehab team a £6,000 boost

A picturesque garden in Louth has helped to bring in funds of over £6,000 for the Lincolnshire Cardiac Rehabilitation Service.

An open garden event at 48 Westgate, owned by Kenneth Harvey, on July 8 saw hundreds of people flock to see the beautiful garden.

Alison Bunn, cardiac rehabilitation clinical nurse specialist, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support from the local community in making this day a success.

“Thank you to everyone who visited, made a donation or bought raffle tickets to help us raise such an incredible amount.”

The service is part of an independent charity at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

The day was organised by members of the team, who provide exercise and rehabilitation programmes in Louth and Burgh le Marsh for adults who have experienced cardiac events such as a heart attack or surgery.

Ms Bunn added: “Kenneth has a beautiful garden and we feel very privileged to have been allowed to use it to raise money for our local services.”