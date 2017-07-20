Louth girl Clare bags Rotary Club scholarship for trip to America

Have your say

The Rotary Club of Louth has announced the lucky recipient of their Georgia Scholarship Programme - Clare Ballantyne.

Clare, a student at King Edward VI Grammar School, will be heading over to Georgia in the US later this year.

She is pictured being congratulated by Louth Rotary president Bill Wood, together with the club’s Georgia Scholarship Programme officer Jim Judge.

The prestigious scholarship will see Clare living in Georgia for a year, hosted by a member of the club there.