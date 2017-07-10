Louth GP practices begin consultation on proposed merger

Two Louth GP practices have launched a three-month consultation on their proposal to merge into one practice.

Kidgate Surgery and James Street Practice have decided to propose a merger for a number of reasons.

Both practices believe in maintaining local provision of high-quality rural GP services, and both believe the best way to maintain, improve and deliver this service is through a closer working arrangement in the form of a single practice.

Dr Stovin, GP and Partner at Kidgate Surgery, said: “Our proposal means that Kidgate patients will be able to continue to access high quality care close to their current practice.

“The proposed merger, if it goes ahead, will ensure continuity of care for patients and should help us attract new GPs by being able to provide more desirable career opportunities.”

If the merger is approved, the new practice will be called James Street Family Practice, and its practice boundary will cover the boundaries of the current two practices. Staff from Kidgate Surgery will join colleagues from James Street at the merged practice.

Dr Ko, GP and Senior Partner at James Street Practice, said: “This means that patients from either practice will still be able to see their preferred doctor or nurse.

“The services offered to patients by both practices are very similar, if anything patients will find they can access a wider range of services as a consequence of a merger.

“James Street is also a GP training practice and this will help improve recruitment.”

Both practices are keen for their patients to share their views, either online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JamesSKidgate or by completing a paper copy.

The consultation deadline is Monday October 9.

Two question-and-answer sessions will be held at Eastgate Union Church, on Thursday July 20 (1-3pm) and Thursday 27 July (6.30-8.30pm).

If the proposal goes ahead, the merger will be completed by April 2018.