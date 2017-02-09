Louth home gutted by serious fire caused by ‘electrical fault’

Three fire crews from Louth, North Somercotes and Binbrook attended the scene of a serious house fire in Louth this evening (Thursday), which left many rooms and personal possessions destroyed by the smoke and flames.

Fire crews were called to the home in Alexander Drive, Louth, just before 5pm this evening.

At 8.30pm, an update from Lincs Fire & Rescue reported that fire damage had been caused to the living room and contents of property, with heat and smoke damage to kitchen, stairs and bedroom. Further smoke damage was caused to the bathroom and second bedroom.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault in a heat lamp. Earlier in the evening, eyewitness had reported that they had heard an ‘explosion’ at the home.

The British Red Cross Lincs Emergency Response team provided ‘emotional support’ to the occupants of the gutted home.