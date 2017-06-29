Louth & Horncastle MP asks government to support ‘much-loved’ market towns

Louth & Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has raised the issue of support for ‘much-needed and much loved market towns’ in Parliament this week.

Speaking during a topical questions session on ‘Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’ on June 27, Victoria Atkins addressed Margot James, the parliamentary under-secretary for the department.

Ms Atkins said: “Market towns are vital to the rural economy, and they are the heart of rural communities, drawing people together across the 531 square miles of my constituency.

“Modern shopping habits, however, can mean that it is difficult for businesses in market towns to survive.

“What are the Government doing to support our much-needed and much-loved market towns?”

Ms James replied: “Market towns, such as the ones in my Honourable Friend’s constituency, will have all the support we are giving to the retail sector and high streets so that they can flourish.”

• Visit www.theyworkforyou.com to find out more about Ms Atkins’ contributions in the House of Commons.