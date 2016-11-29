Louth & Horncastle MP backs bid to protect children online

Louth MP Victoria Atkins has worked with her parliamentary colleagues to tighten a new law being considered by Parliament to help parents protect their children online.

The changes will mean that explicit websites must have sufficient age verification measures, to ensure children cannot access them.

If they do not, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can be directed to prevent access to any site that does not have age verification in place.

Ms Atkins said: “We need to help parents protect their children.

“I am pleased the Government has listened to and acted on the need to put in place greater restrictions on access to pornography for children.

“It is important our children are protected online, just as they are offline.”