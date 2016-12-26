Louth & Horncastle MP supports ‘unsung heroes’ on Carers Rights Day

Victoria Atkins MP supported the annual Carers Rights Day, which took place recently.

Victoria said: “Louth and Horncastle has many residents who care for their family and friends on a daily basis and it is important we do all we can to support them.

“Caring for loved-ones can bring all kinds of challenges and the vital contribution that carers make to our communities so often goes unrecognised.

“I was delighted to welcome a constituent to the House of Commons to discuss her caring responsibilities and her thoughts on how we can help carers more in the local area.

“I would like to thank all the unsung heroes in Louth and Horncastle for the care and support that they provide to our most vulnerable people.”