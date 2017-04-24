Louth hospital campaign meeting this week

A campaign group, which is fighting for the future of Louth County Hospital, is preparing to hold its next meeting this Wednesday (April 26) - and everyone with an interest in the future of healthcare in the town is urged to attend.

The open meeting, which has been organised by ‘Fighting 4 Louth Hospital’, will build upon previous campaigning activity in response to Lincolnshire’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), published by Lincolnshire Health and Care, which indicates that the hospitals in Louth and Skegness are both at risk of potential closure. Services could be merged in Louth or Skegness, or a new hospital could be sited somewhere in between.

At Wednesday’s event, the campaign group will report back from a recent ‘Healthwatch’ meeting, discuss an upcoming campaign rally in North East Lincolnshire, and focus on the next stage of leafleting and campaigning.

• The meeting will begin at 7pm on Wednesday April 26 at the Louth Hospital Club in High Holme Road.

Refreshments will be available and everyone is welcome to attend.