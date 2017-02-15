Louth house fire: Residents rally round for devastated family

Residents are rallying around a young couple who tragically had ‘everything taken from them’ in a devastating house fire last week.

An online fundraising campaign, set up by a friend of the young couple, is hoping to raise £1,000 to help them rebuild their lives.

The scene of the house fire in Alexander Drive, Louth.

Fundraiser Lottie Eastwood told the Leader that her best friend Emi Short (23) and Emi’s partner Warren Mills (25), arrived at their home in Alexander Drive, Louth, last Thursday evening to find that they had ‘everything taken from them’ following a major house fire.

As reported last week, the blaze had been caused by an electrical fault in a heat lamp, and the home was attended by three fire crews - from Louth, North Somercotes and Binbrook - at around 5pm last Thursday evening.

An update from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue later that evening confirmed that fire damage had been caused to the living room and contents of the property, with heat and smoke damage to kitchen, stairs and bedroom, in addition to further smoke damage in the bathroom and second bedroom.

The British Red Cross Lincolnshire Emergency Response team reportedly provided ‘emotional support’ to the occupants.

Lottie, who first met Emi through a hairdressing course at college seven years ago, said that all of Emi and Warren’s ‘personal possessions, furniture and beloved family pets’ had tragically been lost in the smoke and the flames.

Lottie said: “Fire engines and crew attended the house in next to no time - saving the house itself - but sadly they lost all personal belongings and family pets.”

On her online fundraising page, Lottie continued: “As most of you know, Emi and her family sadly lost their beautiful mum to a battle with cancer just before Christmas.

“So, it really is a rough, emotional time for her and others, which goes without saying.”

Lottie continued: “I’ve made the funding page to try and revive and rebuild some happiness for Emi, Warren and family, and to relieve some of the stress at such a hard, emotional and distressing time for them.

“It doesn’t matter how little or large a donation is made. Every little donation will be appreciated.

“Please show your support for Emi, Warren and their family at such a hard time.”

At the time of the Leader going to press on Tuesday afternoon, just over £200 has been raised for Emi and Warren.

• Lottie’s online fundraising page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/rvx5eb-house-fire-recovery-fund.