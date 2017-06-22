Louth jobseeker claims rise in last year

The number of unemployed people claiming jobseekers’ allowance in Louth has increased by 50 since last May.

The latest employment figures, released last week, show that the overall number of claimants at the Louth Job Centre was 385 in May this year, compared to 335 last May - a 15 per cent rise.

The number of young claimants (age 18-24) also increased in this period, from 90 to 100 - an 11 per cent rise.

However, in terms of monthly figures, both the number of overall claimants and young claimants dropped between April and May this year, by five per cent and nine per cent respectively.

The Department for Work and Pensions has highlighted upcoming employment and training opportunities in the Louth area, including vacancies at The Masons Arms, employability courses for the long-term unemployed at First College, and a six week confidence building course at the Methodist Church.