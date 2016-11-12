Louth man, 21, jailed for six months for driving offences

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to six months behind bars after committing a string of driving offences and displaying a ‘flagrant disregard’ for court orders.

Reece Huskinson, of St Bernard’s Avenue in Louth, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 3 where he pleaded guilty to driving a black Ford Mondeo while disqualified from driving.

Huskinson also pleaded guilty to committing the offence while having no third-party insurance or a valid driving licence.

The offences took place in St Bernard’s Avenue on October 13.

In addition to these offences, Huskinson failed to appear at his scheduled hearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

For the motoring offences, Huskinson was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, with the court declaring that the defendant had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”

He was sentenced without a pre-sentence report because “no other sentence was appropriate”, according to official court documents.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further 20 months, and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

For the failure to appear at his scheduled court hearing on November 2, Huskinson was sentenced to an additional four weeks in prison, to run consecutively, due to his “deliberate failure to attend court”, according to the official court documents.

Huskinson did not receive any separate penalties for driving without insurance or for driving without a valid licence.