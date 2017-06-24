Louth man (26) faces trial over harassment charges

A Louth man is due to face trial after pleading not guilty to two harassment charges against a woman, which alleged that he breached a non-molestation order and a restraining order.

Daniel Derek Cullingford, 26, of Abbey Road, allegedly attended an address in Louth on June 8, which he is prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 15, and also by a non-molestation order imposed at Lincoln County Court on January 16.

Cullingford pleaded not guilty to both of these charges when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 9.

He elected for his case to be heard as a summary trial, and it was adjourned until July 28, when the trial will be heard at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Cullingford was granted conditional bail until that date, which includes conditions not to contact the alleged victim or visit their address.