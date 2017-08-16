Louth man (26) sentenced after breaching restraining order

Daniel Derek Cullingford, 26, of Mount Pleasant in Louth, has been sentenced after he admitted breaching a restraining order and a non-molestation order.

Cullingford committed the offence on June 8 by visiting an address which he was prohibited from attended due to a restraining order imposed by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 15. In doing so, he also breached a non-molestation order imposed by Lincoln County Court on January 16.

Cullingford had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges, but changed his plea when he attended Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 28.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge for both offences, and ordered to pay £230 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.