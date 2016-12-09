Louth man (31) to face rape trial next month

A 31-year-old Louth man will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court next month, to face a charge of rape.

William Frank Robinson, of St Bernard’s Close, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (December 8) to face the charge, which alleges that he raped a woman on March 4.

Due to the serious nature of the alleged offence, the case was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on January 5.

Robinson was not required to make a plea at yesterday’s hearing, and he was granted conditional bail until that the trial begins.

His bail conditions prohibit him for contacting the alleged victim, and he is also prohibited from attending two addresses.