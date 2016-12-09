Louth man, 63, admits stealing cash from Jacksons Butchers

Peter William Wright, 63, of Havelock Close in Louth, has been ordered to pay almost £800 after pleading guilty to stealing £20 cash from Jacksons Butchers in Eastgate.

Wright committed the theft on January 2, and had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge at Boston Magistrates’ Court on August 23.

However, when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for the trial on October 31, he changed his plea to guilty.

Wright was ordered to pay a £260 fine, plus a further £500 in court costs and £26 victim surcharge - leaving him with a total bill of £786.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing the sentence.

An application to impose a restraining order was rejected, as the court did not deem it ‘necessary or proportionate’ due to the circumstances of the offence.