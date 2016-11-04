Louth man faces child abduction and sex abuse trial

A Louth man will appear at Lincoln Crown Court later this month to face charges relating to the alleged abduction of a teenage girl, and the sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 16, earlier this year.

Paul John Whiteside, 46, of Old School Court, is alleged to have taken the teenage girl from the lawful control of her parents earlier this year.

In a separate charge, he is alleged to have had sexual contact with a teenage girl under the age of 16 - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - earlier this year.

No pleas were entered when Whiteside appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 26, as both charges are to be dealt with by the Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody due to the nature and seriousness of the charges, and he is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on November 23 for the trial.