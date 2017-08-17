Louth man faces Crown Court trial

Matthew Jonathon Tiffany, 23, of St Bernard’s Avenue in Louth, has been sent to face trial at Lincoln Crown Court after he allegedly made an unwarranted demand for cash from another man ‘with menaces’, contrary to blackmail legislation.

Tiffany appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 28 to face the charge, which alleges that he committed the offence - making an unwarranted demand of £20 from another man ‘with menaces’ - in Louth on July 26.

Due to the nature of the charge, it was sent directly to Lincoln Crown Court without Tiffany making a plea.

His trial will begin on August 25.