Louth man faces trial over ‘indecent images of children’

A Louth man will face a jury trial later this month after being charged with making more than 600 indecent images of children - including 21 images in the most serious category.

Roy Hobson, 66, of Wellington Street, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 28) to face three charges:

• Making 21 ‘Category A’ indecent images of children.

• Making 38 ‘Category B’ indecent images of children.

• Making 555 ‘Category C’ indecent images of children.

The term ‘making’, in this legal context, can include the opening, accessing, downloading or storing of online content.

All three of the charges relate to the period between September 2012 and February 2017. No pleas were entered at the magistrates’ court.

The magistrates’ court granted Hobson conditional bail, and he will face a jury trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 26.