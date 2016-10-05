Louth man narrowly avoids prison after late night street violence in Lincoln

A Louth man kicked and punched his victim during late night street violence in Lincoln city centre, a court heard.

Ryan Johnson, 24, of Lacey Gardens, became involved in an incident with Ashley Robbins in Park Street off the city’s High Street.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday) that Mr Robbins threw a punch at Johnson at the start of the incident.

The incident continued to a point where Johnson fell to the ground only to almost immediately get back onto his feet.

Mr Scott said that Johnson was moving backwards as Mr Robbins advanced towards him but moments later Mr Robbins ended up on his back on the ground.

Johnson then delivered a number of punches to Mr Robbins and a kick.

As a result of the incident Mr Robbins suffered a perforated ear drum.

Johnson admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm as a result of the incident on November 15, 2015.

He was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £2,500 compensation to his victim.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, said he was able to avoid an immediate jail sentence partly because Johnson had been the subject of “significant provocation” from his victim.

But he warned Johnson “You have come as close today as it is possible to do without going straight to prison. Any breach of this order and I will lock you up.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Johnson had no previous history of violence and acted out of character.

He said Johnson is working and has been assessed by the probation service as of low risk of reoffending.