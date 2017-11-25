Louth man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A Louth man will face trial over an alleged sexual assault next month, after pleading not guilty to the charge.

Aaron Palmer, 35, of Badminton Way, pleaded not guilty to sexually touching a woman over the age of 16 without her consent when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 13.

The alleged offence took place on May 16 this year.

Palmer is due to face trial at the same court on December 18, and he was granted unconditional bail until this date.