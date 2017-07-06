Louth man reins it in to pass out in style parade

A Louth man has galloped with pride and glory after passing out following a tough 16-week course - training with the Household Mounted Cavalry Regiment.

Trooper Gregory Harris (24) recently completed his equine training.

The 16-week course can be a ‘zero to hero’ course, as the majority of the soldiers have never seen or ridden on a horse before.

Individuals are taught to walk, trot, canter and jump, before finally adding the full state uniform.

Training usually takes place at either Pirbright, Winchester, or at the Army Foundation College at Harrogate.

This ensures horse and rider are both competent and confident before they begin ceremonial duty.

On the day of his Kit Ride Pass Out, on June 29, he joined The Blues and Royals.

The inspecting officer was Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Colonel of The Blues and Royals.

After passing out, many of the soldiers will find themselves on the Spanish State visit later this summer.

Typically the soldiers will serve two years on Ceremonial Duty based at Hyde Park Barracks,Knightsbridge.After this they will move to Windsor undertaking the Armoured Cavalry role, soon to be equipped with Ajax, the Army’s new Armoured Reconnaissance vehicle.