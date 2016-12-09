Louth man’s child abduction and sex abuse trial date set for April

A Louth man who is facing charges of abducting a teenage girl, and having sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16, is set to face trial next April.

Paul John Whiteside, 46, of Old School Court, pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on November 28.

He was remanded in custody, but was granted conditional bail on December 8 following a successful application for bail.

The provisional trial date has been set for April 24, at Lincoln Crown Court.

For details of the charges, see our previous article regarding Whiteside’s magistrates court appearance on October 26.