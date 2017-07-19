Louth man stole from elderly neighbour while she was in hospital

A Louth man stole prescription medicines from an elderly neighbour who trusted him with her front door while she was in hospital, Lincoln Crown Court was told yesterday (Tuesday July 18).

Leo Thompson was with the 70-year-old woman when she suffered a fall at her home in Jubilee Crescent, Louth.

He waited with her until an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital and was given her key so that he could assist in feeding her cats while she was away from home.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that a friend of the woman also had a key and when he visited he discovered the woman’s mobility scooter, jewellery, alcohol, a hi-fi system, a television, and medication were all missing.

The friend contacted police and suspicion fell on Thompson as it was known he also had a key to the bungalow.

Mr Howes said that officers went to Thompson’s home further along Jubilee Crescent and discovered him inside with Stuart McGhee.

“They found McGhee and Thompson at that address. The mobility scooter was outside.

“Within the premises were the charger for the mobility scooter, diazepam tablets, jewellery boxes from the lady’s home, am empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka and a hi-fi system.

“The following morning police went back. In a cupboard in the kitchen they found a morphine bottle.”

Thompson later told police he saw the tablets and the morphine bottle and took them for himself.

Thompson, 50, of Jubilee Crescent, admitted theft of the tablets and morphine bottle. He was given a nine month community order with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 10 days.

McGhee, 34, of Mount Pleasant, Louth, admitted handling goods stolen from the pensioner’s home.

He also admitted breach of a restraining order which banned him from entering Jubilee Crescent. He was jailed for six months.

Anthony Davis, for Thompson, said his client is a heroin addict and had previously been given diazepam by the victim and thought he was entitled to take it.

“He accepts he acted dishonestly,” said Mr Davis.

Edna Leonard, for McGhee, said he has a drug problem and is in poor health.

She said he accepted he should not have gone to Jubilee Crescent as a result of the restraining order imposed following an incident with his ex-partner who at that time was living in the street.