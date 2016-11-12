Search

Louth: Memorial service and parade for war heroes

Field of Poppies ENGANL00120140130105832

The Royal British Legion is inviting members of the public to commemorate those who gave their lives in the two World Wars, at the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Louth tomorrow (November 13).

