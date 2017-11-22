Louth Men’s Shed support hibernating hedgehogs

Louth Men’s Shed recently answered a call for help from Elaine Drewery of Hedgehog Care in Authorpe, who needed several special boxes to allow the hedgehogs to hibernate safely over winter.

The Men’s Shed members pulled out all the stops and built 20 boxes in rapid fashion so that the Hedgehogs could be housed in time for the recent cold snap.

Elaine said: “The hedgehogs and I can’t thank them enough and hope they might oblige again when, after hibernation, there will be a mass exodus in the spring”.

Visit www.louthmensshed.org and www.hedgehogcare.org.uk for more information on both groups.