Louth Meridian Singers to perform for Dementia Cafe

The Meridian Singers are setting up their vocal ranges ready to put on a concert to help raise funds for the Louth Dementia Cafe.

Against the magnificent backdrop of St James’s Church, the Meridian Singers, with guests Octangle, are poised to entertain you with a unique evening of varied music and song.

From familiar modern classics such as ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Bright Eyes’, ‘Ain’t We Got Fun’ through to the ‘Sanctus’ from Faure’s Requiem.

The concert will conclude with a rousing and in parts, very moving rendition of a medley of songs from Broadway’s longest running shows.

The evening is set to entertain its audience in the Meridian Singers’ usual enthusiastic and inclusive way.

The concert is in aid of Louth Dementia Cafe and is being held on Saturday, May 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Pat Neale by calling: 01507 610143, from other choir members or at the door.

Tickets are just £8 per person.