Louth MP welcomes farmers to Parliament

Victoria Atkins MP.
Victoria Atkins MP welcomed the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society Under 35s group to the Houses of Parliament last week.

The day included a tour of the Palace of Westminster, flowed by a discussion with Victoria on issues important to them, including Brexit, food standards and the agri-tech sector.

The day was rounded off with seats in the gallery to watch the Prime Minister deliver her latest statement on the EU.

Victoria said: “It was a pleasure to welcome farmers from across Greater Lincolnshire. We enjoyed a wide-ranging discussion on politics, farming and the future of agriculture.”