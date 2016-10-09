Louth mum to raise cash for heart charity after son’s surgery

Louth mum Corrine Barton is holding a cake sale next Saturday (October 15) in aid of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, which helped to save her son’s life two years ago.

Corrine’s son, William, was born in August 2014 and he seemed to be a perfectly healthy baby at first.

However, following a routine check up, it was discovered that William’s oxygen levels were very low and he was diagnosed with Transposition of the Great Arteries - a rare but serious heart defect which meant the main arteries in his heart were the wrong way round.

William was rushed to hospital in Leeds where he had immediate keyhole surgery, followed by open heart surgery at just one week old.

William quickly recovered from the surgery, and he is now a happy, healthy toddler.

• To support the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, go along to Corrine’s cake sale at the Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society in Ramsgate, Louth, between 10am and 1pm on Saturday October 15.