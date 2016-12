Kenwick Park Golf Club was the setting for a Junior Golf Championship Qualifier in 1998.

This event was sponsored by The Daily Telegraph and Centre Parcs.

The qualifier was staged in the hope of producing a bright young star of the future.

Pictured are, back row: Bradley Munton, Remi Clyburn, Douglas Coote, Steve Cooper and Henry Irwin; front row: Robert Sharpe, Simon Milson, James Turner and Sophie Walker.

Missing from the photo at the time was Daniel Smith.

Do you remember this competition?