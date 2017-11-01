Louth pensioner drove while ‘almost three times’ over the limit

A 72-year-old woman from Louth has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drink-driving last week.

Lynn Bell, of Keddington Road, committed the offence on October 20 when she drove a car in Ramsgate Road while she had 86 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Bell appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 26) and pleaded guilty to the offence.

She was ordered to pay a fine of £200, and an additional £75 in court costs and victim surcharges.

Bell was also given an 18 month driving ban, which can be reduced by 18 weeks if she chooses to complete a course.