Louth Photographic Society returns this week

The Louth Photographic Society returns from its summer break on Wednesday (September 13­) in the Church Room by St James’ Church at 7.30pm.

The first evening is a selected showing from seven members, of their favoured images.

The event promises to be an evening of talk and discussion of their work, alongside an opportunity to speak to and meet members.

The Society welcomes individuals of all ages and abilities.

View their programme at www.louthphotographicsociety.com or attend the gathering on Wednesday evening for further details.