Louth police officer faces drink-drive trial

A serving Louth police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with drink-driving.

Rebecca Stevenson, 33, from Louth, was arrested in Main Road, Saltfleetby, on July 2 and subsequently charged with driving with excess alcohol.

She has since been suspended from duty and, if she is found guilty at court, then misconduct proceedings will follow.

Stevenson will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 18).

It is standard protocol for serving officers facing court proceedings to have their cases heard outside the local area, partly for impartiality reasons as local judges or magistrates may know the officers on a professional basis.