Louth pub is over the moon after award win

Louth pub The Brown Cow is moo-ved to have recently received the CAMRA Pub of the Year award.

Husband and wife duo Nigel and Victoria Hooper have owned the cow for the last 10 years and it remains a popular public house in the Louth area.

The couple’s pub has just received the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Louth and District Town Pub of the Year 2017.

Nigel and Victoria were very pleased to have won the award.

“Thank you to all the CAMRA members that voted for us for this award,” The couple said.

“We are over the moon to have won.”

The couple would also like to thank all of their staff and customers.

They added: “Without the support and loyalty of our staff and customers, The Brown Cow wouldn’t be the success it is today.

“Thank you for helping to make The Brown Cow a great place to drink, eat and be merry.

“Cheers!”

To find out more information about the Louth CAMRA Club or if you want to get involved, please visit: http://www.louthcamra.org.uk.

You can also find out what their up to via their official Facebook page. Please visit: facebook.com/louthanddistrictcamra.