Louth Rainbows enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations

Louth Division Girlguiding enjoyed a special celebration marking 30 years of the Rainbows in our town last month.

The Rainbows - girls aged from five and seven - were joined by Brownies, Guides, Rangers, Young Leaders and Guiders for the special event at the Cordeaux Academy site, along with then-Mayor of Louth, Coun Eileen Ballard.

The theme for the activities was based on the Rainbow programme, Look, Learn, Laugh and Love’.

For ‘look’, the girls were put into four teams and took part in a scavenger hunt.

For ‘learn’, each team learnt the song ‘Colours of the Rainbow’ and taught the other sections about their Rainbow meeting song.

For ‘laugh’ they designed and made a giant rainbow, and spelled out the word ‘Rainbows’ using their bodies.

Finally, for ‘love’, each team wrote why they love the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

Everyone enjoyed a picnic and took part in a ‘rainbow ribbon run’, and each girl took home a certificate, badge and a cupcake to commemorate the occasion.

Hannah Delaney, from North Thoresby Rainbows and Brownies, was presented with her 10 year service award, while Millie Hughes was presented with the Young Leader Certificate.