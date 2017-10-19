Louth Remote control car club secures national sponsor

Louth Radio Control Car Club has now officially begun its winter series and started off with a bang after securing a national sponsor to head it up.

Nearly 60 racers from both the Louth club and other clubs across the country gathered on Sunday to begin the new Schumacher Winter Carpet Series .

This series is a unique one for the club, as club members clear away the usual wooden surface to compete on carpet - with racers trialling their new track at their new winter series venue - The Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth.

Their new national sponsor is Schumacher RC Racing - one of the world’s leading manufacturers of radio control cars.

The club is delighted to have been able to secure such a high profile sponsor.

Vice chair of the Louth Radio Control Car Club commitee, Chris Lovely said: “It was amazing to see such a great turnout for our winter series opener on Sunday, and we’re thrilled to have secured a national sponsor for it.”

Chris added his thanks to all of the club’s sponsors, both old and new and everyone who has helped to get the winter 2017 series off the ground.

Their next Sunday race meet takes place on November 12. Anyone is welcome to go along and have a go. It’s open to all ages.

For more info, visit: http://www.louthrccarclub.co.uk.