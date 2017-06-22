Louth residents band together to do grass cutting themselves

A group of Louth residents have decided they’re not sitting around waiting for nearby grass and weeds to be cut months down the line, and have instead taken on the task themselves.

Residents who live in St Mary’s Park in the town all banded together on Friday (June 16) to clear nearby grass and weed-covered areas themselves.

The neighbours were rallied together by Ken Wakeling, who set the plans in motion.

Mr Wakeling told the Leader that he and his neighbours didn’t want the appearance of the area to go downhill.

“Like the whole town, the grass and weed cutting in St Mary’s Park is insufficient,” he said.

“The whole look of where we live is deteriorating and we don’t want to sit about and let the standards slip.”

The group of residents said they realise the reality of local authority funding and understand it’s unlikeley there will be any possibility of increasing the amount of grass cutting in the short term.

“We know grass cutting isn’t going to be a regular thing now, so we decided to band together to help bring the area back up to the standard it should be,” Mr Wakeling added.

Mr Wakeling said the group have put pressure on the council to increase the cutting for some time, and will continue to do so.

But they don’t want to work against the council, they said they want to work with them.

“We understand there are cuts, and we don’t blame anyone,” Mr Wakeling said. “It’s just the reality of the situation – but we will not lose the pride of where we live.”

Have you taken up grass or weed cutting yourselves to make your area tidy? Email your comments to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.